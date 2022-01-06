Driver dies after hitting utility pole in Santa Rosa

A 53-year-old Napa woman died Wednesday night after she crashed into a utility pole in Santa Rosa and got pinned underneath her car, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the southeastern corner of the city.

Authorities did not disclose the woman’s name, saying they were working on notifying family members of her death.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said the woman was the only person inside the 2003 Mercedez-Benz sedan when she crashed.

She had been driving south on Petaluma Hill Road when she veered off the road near the Yolanda Avenue intersection, police said in a news release.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7042819&lat=38.4132767&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She hit an electrical pole and a tree and her car flipped over. She was partially ejected from the car and partially stuck underneath it, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not wearing a seat belt and somebody who witnessed the crash told authorities the woman had been driving an estimated 80 mph just before she crashed.

The electrical pole was knocked over during the crash and sparks were visible, police said. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were called to the scene and the utility’s outage map indicated that at least a few hundred customers in the area lost electricity on Wednesday night.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, 29 PG&E customers in the area remained without power.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.