A man was killed Saturday morning after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a oak tree on Highway 101 near Hopland and became engulfed in flames, according to the the California Highway Patrol.

CHP provided few details about the solo crash, which occurred about 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

The man’s identify is being withheld pending notification of his kin.

CHP officials said in a collision report that the man was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when for an unknown reason he “made and unsafe turning movement” that caused his 2005 Ford Escape to veer off the east edge of roadway, just north of La Franchi Road.

Officials said the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. It’s unknown if drug use or alcohol was a factor in the accident, the CHP said. The death is being investigated by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

