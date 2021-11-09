Driver dies in Highway 20 crash in Lake County

A 67-year-old man died Monday evening after he drove off Highway 20 and crashed into a ditch east of Clearlake Oaks, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. during wet weather, the CHP said in a news release.

The man, from Clearlake Oaks, was driving west in a Mini Cooper when he drove off the road west of Ravens Landing, the CHP said.

A CHP officer and firefighters gave the man CPR, but he died at the scene. His name is being withheld until relatives are notified, the CHP said.

"Evidence located at the scene indicates a possible medical condition contributed to the cause of this collision,“ the CHP said, noting that the crash remained under investigation on Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.