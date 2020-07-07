Subscribe

Driver dies in solo crash on Highway 12

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2020, 11:27AM
California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a fatal crash on westbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue Tuesday morning.

A black BMW crashed into the center divider about 10:30 a.m., according to initial dispatch reports.

The driver died at the scene, the CHP said.

Fire trucks were blocking lanes of Highway 12. Twenty feet of guardrail and four posts were damaged in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

