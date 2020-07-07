Driver dies in solo crash on Highway 12

California Highway Patrol officers were investigating a fatal crash on westbound Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue Tuesday morning.

A black BMW crashed into the center divider about 10:30 a.m., according to initial dispatch reports.

The driver died at the scene, the CHP said.

Fire trucks were blocking lanes of Highway 12. Twenty feet of guardrail and four posts were damaged in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

