Driver dies, passenger severely injured in fiery Mendocino County crash

A driver died and his passenger was severely injured Monday in a fiery crash near Redwood Valley in Mendocino County.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on West Road north of Zahadoom Way.

The driver was heading north on West in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee when “for an unknown reason” he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the road, the CHP said in a news release.

The Jeep collided with a tree and caught fire.

A passing driver stopped and helped the passenger get out of the car, but was unable to get the driver out “due to the flames in the vehicle intensifying,” the CHP said.

The driver died from injuries in the crash. The CHP is not releasing his name until relatives are notified.

The passenger, a 21-year-old Covelo man, had internal bleeding and a possible broken femur. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to CHP Officer Olegario Marin.

CHP is investigating the crash.

