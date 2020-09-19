Driver ejected, badly injured on Highway 101 near Windsor

A man was critically injured in a Friday night crash on northbound Highway 101 in Windsor after his pickup truck struck the center divider and he was ejected, emergency personnel said.

The CHP gave the driver’s name as Alexis Carlinovasquez, 23, but did not have information about his town of residency.

Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Elson said the driver was ejected from his pickup, landing at the edge of the fast lane near the shoulder, but his vehicle continue northbound another hundred yards or so. Investigators were trying to determine if it might have run over the injured driver after he was thrown clear, Elson said.

An off-duty Geyserville firefighter and other bystanders pulled over to try to keep traffic from injuring him further before law enforcement and emergency medical personnel could arrive, Elson said.

Carlinovasquez reportedly had been observed driving at a high rate of speed in advance of the 8:18 p.m. crash near Shiloh Road and was arrested before being released to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major head trauma, CHP Sgt. Mary Ziegenbein said. Documentation on his arrest did not indicate for what violation was involved, she said.

No update on his condition was immediately available.

