A Windsor man had to be freed from a Ford Explorer Saturday night after an alcohol-related crash that flipped the SUV at least once on Highway 101, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to a call reporting an overturned vehicle on northbound Highway 101 about 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found the Explorer on its wheels, facing west and covering two lanes of the freeway near the near the Airport Boulevard on ramp in Larkfield, said CHP officer Marcus Hawkins.

The SUV had flipped at least once.

The driver, Cristian Reyes, was stuck in the vehicle and had to be helped out of the SUV. He suffered major injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital, Hawkins said. CHP did not provide Reyes’ age.

No other vehicles were involved.

When police later asked Reyes about how the crash happened, he said he could not remember.

Investigators determined Reyes had been driving under the influence of alcohol, Hawkins said.

The driver has not been arrested due to his injuries but he could face DUI charges, Hawkins said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.