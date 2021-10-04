Driver from Argentina killed in crash off Mendocino County cliff

A 38-year-old man from Argentina was identified by authorities as the driver who died after his vehicle went off a Mendocino County cliff last Monday.

Jonathan Clauser was driving on Highway 1 south of Frog Pond Road when, at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 27, he lost control of his pickup on a curve and drove off a cliff, according to California Highway Patrol.

Investigators suspect Clauser was driving north in his 1982 Dodge pickup and was “unable to safely negotiate a sharp turn” because he was driving fast, according to a press release.

Clauser drove across both lanes of the highway and off the side of the road, the CHP said. The pickup rolled multiple times as it slid about 200 feet down a cliff.

The pickup landed on its roof and was engulfed in flames, the CHP said.

Clauser was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators, and sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Investigators had not determined whether the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the CHP said.

