Driver goes over cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, survives fall into water

A driver traveling south on Highway 1 near Pacifica went over a cliff and into the water Thursday morning and survived, officials said.

Cal Fire said that the driver is in "stable condition."

The incident occurred at Devil's Slide south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, which is about 11 miles south of San Francisco, at 8 a.m., Cal Fire and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said. The highway was temporarily closed at the scene of the incident and reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

Enormous thank you to Pillar Point Harbor Patrol! Rescuers on jet skis cleared vehicle making sure no one was in it, & helped patient on beach to rope rescue! 💪#TEAMWORK #SMCSTRONG @sanmateoco @SMHarbor Swimmers say this vehicle landed in same spot as a similar incident in 2018. https://t.co/uIaKiBWCO6 pic.twitter.com/M2nDXtCJSg — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) November 4, 2021

The sheriff's office said the driver lost control of the vehicle and went over the side and into the water below.

"It sounds like it may have been slick out there and his tires came out from under him and he overcorrected," Lt. Eamonn Allen with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office told KCBS.

The driver extricated himself from the vehicle and climbed back onto the cliffs, the sheriff's office reported.

A California Highway Patrol officer came to the rescue when he noticed fresh skid marks on the highway. The officer looked over the cliff where he saw the vehicle in the water and the driver clinging to rocks below the road.