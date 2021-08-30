Driver killed in Calistoga Road crash identified

The driver who died Thursday in a one-car crash northeast of Santa Rosa has been identified as a 27-year-old Florida man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Morgan Sykes of Key West, Fla. was found dead just before 5 p.m. on Thursday after he was ejected from the car he was driving on Calistoga Road near Bodmer Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sykes had been driving south on Calistoga in a Volkswagen sedan when he drifted off the road. The car overturned before it crashed into a tree and went down an embankment, the CHP said.

“Through talking to witnesses, the investigation has led us to think he was just driving too fast for the road and lost control,“ said Officer David deRutte.

Investigators believe Sykes was not wearing a seat belt when he crashed, according to the CHP. They do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

