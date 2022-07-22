Driver injured, arrested in Sonoma ATV crash

A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sonoma Raceway property Thursday night that sent him and one of his two passengers to the hospital with major injuries, according to authorities.

Around 11:30 p.m., Michael Baker, 48, was behind the wheel of a 2021 Can-Am Defender ATV on a private dirt road traveling at speeds of 25 to 30 mph when the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned on its left side, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol - Napa .

No further details about the crash were available.

Baker and a 35-year-old male passenger from Henderson, Nevada, were rushed to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for major injuries. The other passenger, a 40-year-old man from Avondale, Arizona, sustained minor injuries.

One of the men suffered a “major, major injury,” according to CHP Officer Jaret Paulson, but he couldn’t say any more about it citing medical privacy rules.

An investigation determined that alcohol was a primary factor in the crash, according to the release.

Baker was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, but released to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, Paulson said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.