Horse dies, driver injured in crash that knocks out power north of Penngrove

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2020, 2:23PM
A motorist crashed into an escaped horse, then veered off the roadway into a power pole north of Penngrove early Sunday.

The unidentified driver was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries following the 5:15 a.m. accident off Petaluma Hill Road near Dutch Lane , according county fire dispatch. No one else was believed to be in the vehicle.

County animal services euthanized the horse due to the severity of its injuries. The horse and a donkey reportedly escaped from an area farm, county fire dispatch said.

Pacific Gas & Electric crews were making repairs to the damaged power pole, which knocked out electricity to more than 200 customers. Power was expected to be restored by 9 p.m., according to Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokeswoman.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

