Driver killed by gunfire during rush hour on Oakland freeway

OAKLAND — A driver was struck and killed by gunfire while traveling on an Oakland freeway during rush hour, authorities said.

The man was driving near the Broadway exit on Interstate 880 around 5:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot, causing him to veer his Honda sedan and crash into a guardrail, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The CHP shut down northbound lanes for about five hours to investigate the scene, causing traffic to back up for miles.

No further details of the probe, including whether the victim was the intended target of the shooting, has been released.

It was among several freeway shootings in Oakland. Last month, an Alameda County sheriff’s recruit who was fatally shot on Interstate 580 on Jan. 4 as he drove home from the academy. Authorities said David V. Nguyen, 28, was set to graduate from the academy this month.

In November, a 23-month-old toddler from Fremont was killed by a stray bullet while his family traveled south on Interstate 880 in Oakland. Also in November, a passenger in an SUV that was traveling on Interstate 80 in Oakland was killed during a shooting on the freeway near the Bay Bridge toll plaza.