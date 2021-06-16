Driver killed in ‘devastating’ head-on collision on notorious stretch of Highway 101 north of Cloverdale

Dan Norfolk lives about six miles south of Hopland, on a hillside a quarter mile above a winding stretch of Highway 101. Early Tuesday morning, from inside his house, Norfolk heard — and felt — a tremendous crash.

“I thought something heavy fell off the shelf,” said Norfolk. “Then I heard a couple booms after that.”

About 7 a.m. a motor home traveling north on the highway began drifting left, across the median, and into the southbound lanes of Highway 101, where it collided head-on with a big rig.

The motor home “basically exploded,” said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Erich Paarsch, standing on the shoulder of the highway several hours later. “The impact pushed it backwards, into the center divider.” The driver, ejected onto the roadway, died instantly, as did his dog, a pit bull mix. He was not identified by Tuesday evening.

The big rig left the roadway, rolling 80 feet down a steep embankment — those were the follow-up “booms” heard by Norfolk — coming to rest in a dry wash of the upper Russian River.

The semi driver was airlifted by Calstar ambulance helicopter to a Santa Rosa hospital with major injuries, said police. CHP had not released the name of the deceased driver by Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred just south of the volcanic outcrop known as Frog Woman Rock, which rises over the Russian River on a stretch of the highway with no barrier between north- and southbound lanes. The 15-mile stretch of highway in southern Mendocino County, between Hopland and Cloverdale, has been the site of numerous serious car wrecks over the past dozen years, several resulting in deaths.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, described Tuesday’s crash as “devastating — one of the worst on that highway in some time. “Our hearts go out to the families” of the deceased and injured drivers, he said.

McGuire’s office reached out to Caltrans Tuesday, gathering information after the collision. After receiving the CHP’s report on the accident, Caltrans will complete its own investigation, said the senator, focusing on potential traffic safety measures that could be implemented “to prevent another horrific accident like this from happening.”

Depending on the outcome of the investigation, he said, options could include speed radar, enhanced signage, rumble strips or “permanent or temporary barriers.”

Asked why there is no barrier on the 15-mile stretch of Highway 101 from Commisky Station Road to Hopland, Caltrans spokesman Jeff Weiss explained that decisions on where to place barriers are based “on statistics. We always analyze accident rates, injuries and fatalities, to see which areas warrant improvements.”

“We’re taking care of all of California, so there’s a lot of competition.

“A lot of times we’ll get calls asking us to do something about a particular area, and it’s not always an area that is, statistically, that bad.” If there’s another area that has higher fatality rates, “we would do that first,” he said.

In 2018, Caltrans spent $2.85 million to complete a 2.2-mile concrete and metal barrier to divide the four-lane highway a few miles south of Frog Woman Rock, after what Paarsch described as a series of “nasty fatals.” Data from 2009 to 2012 showed a fatality rate 3.5 times greater than the state average for comparable roads on that stretch of highway.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, southbound traffic on Highway 101 was backed up to Hopland, and beyond. By 11 a.m., traffic was once again moving in both directions, one lane for southbound, one for northbound.

Although the debris field stretched some 75 yards long, there was no hazardous waste, fortunately, said Paarsch. Neither of the big rig’s fuel tanks ruptured. Before the truck could be pulled up to the roadway, the diesel was pumped out of its tanks.

Performing that task was Ron Roysum and daughters Alisha Roysom and Erica Franklin. Ron is a battalion chief at the Hopland Fire Protection District. All three are co-owners of Rescue Solutions. They are, according to its website, “confined space rescue specialists.”

“Crazy stuff happens on this stretch of 101,” said Alisha, recalling the three cows that fell off a cattle truck onto the freeway a two months ago. The truck’s back gate had come open.

“We’ve had some dramatic” accidents, agreed Ron. “It’s a bad stretch of road.”

