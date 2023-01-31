Authorities have identified the driver killed in a head-on collision last week in Guerneville.

Stephen Martin, 71, was identified Monday by the coroner’s unit of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The address on Martin’s license was for a post office box in Morgan Hill in Santa Clara County. Authorities have not determined his city of residence.

Martin was driving a Chevrolet Blazer S-10 east on River Road Jan. 25 when a 39-year-old Guerneville man driving a GMC Canyon west veered sharply into the eastbound lane, according to California Highway Patrol.

The GMC, which had been traveling at an “unsafe speed,” collided with the Chevrolet, authorities said.

CHP has not determined the specific speed at which the GMC driver was traveling, CHP Officer David deRutte said Tuesday.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GMC driver suffered minor injuries and his passenger had major injuries. Both were sent to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, according to CHP.

CHP did not have any updates on the two people injured.

No arrests have been made in the case because the investigation is not complete, deRutte said Tuesday.

CHP wants anyone with information on the collision to call 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.