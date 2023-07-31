Driver plows car into migrant workers in North Carolina in ‘intentional assault,’ police say

A man driving an SUV plowed into a group of six migrant workers outside a Walmart in Lincolnton, North Carolina, on Sunday in an “intentional assault,” police said.

The attack took place just after 1:15 p.m., when the man, who was behind the wheel of a midsize black SUV with a luggage rack, steered toward the group, according to a statement released Sunday evening by the Lincolnton Police Department. The episode was caught on video, and the department was asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle or the driver.

All six of the workers were transported to Atrium Health Lincoln with “various injuries” that were not life-threatening, police said.

“None is in critical condition,” Maj. Brian R. Greene of the Lincolnton Police Department said by telephone. Police have reviewed the footage, he added, which appears to show the driver cutting over a median and into a grassy area between parking spaces, where the migrants were standing.

They were outside the Walmart in northeast Lincolnton, a city of fewer than 12,000 people about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte.

Police interviewed all of the migrants, Greene said, and they had no apparent connection with the driver of the vehicle. “We’re trying to locate the individual that did this,” he added. “Right now, we don’t have a lot.”

The attack follows a deadly crash in May in which the driver of a Range Rover barreled into a crowd of migrants in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight of them. That driver was arrested and charged with manslaughter and other charges.