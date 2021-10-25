Subscribe

Driver rescued from flooded Highway 121

October 24, 2021, 6:37PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The driver of an Audi sedan besieged by flood waters was rescued by a pick-up truck driver on Sunday afternoon, at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 121, near the Schell-Vista Fire Department. It was one of several cars to end up water-logged in Schellville, an area that regularly floods with heavy storms.

The whole region has seen near-constant rain all day, causing creeks to surge and sidewalks to flood. Small sections of the Valley continue to be without power (see outage map).

The storm is expected to continue through the night, and first responders are advising people to stay off the drenched roads if possible.

To see a list of road closures, click here.

