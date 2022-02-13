Subscribe

Driver suffers major injuries after truck crashes into ditch near Forestville

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2022, 9:08PM

A driver suffered major injuries Saturday night after their pickup truck ran into a ditch near Forestville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person had to be extricated from the truck after the solo-vehicle crash, which occurred in the area of Wohler and River roads, according to a Redcom dispatcher. The driver was then transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The CHP responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m., according to the online North Bay CHP Traffic Information Page. The Sonoma County Fire District also responded.

The truck was described as a black, four-door Mazda, which was reported to have moderate front-end damage.

A dog in the vehicle was retrieved by Sonoma County Animal Services, the Redcom dispatcher said.

No other information on the cause of the crash or identity of the driver was available.

This story will be updated.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

Kathleen Coates

Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat 

As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways.  I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.

