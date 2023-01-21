Driver was speeding at 115 mph in fatal Fresno County crash. Now he’s headed to prison

The driver who rear-ended a car at 115 mph, killing a 60-year-old Bay Area woman, was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison.

In stark contrast to his brazen, drunken actions the day of the July 31, 2020 crash, Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga apologized Friday at his sentencing hearing to the family of Rochelle Weston.

Weston and her husband of 40 years, Olander Weston, were on their way to Sequoia National Park from Vallejo to deliver an extra set of keys to their daughter and husband who got locked out of their camper.

Olander Weston suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash on Highway 198 west of Lassen Avenue.

“I hurt a family and in return I am being taken away from my family,” said the 32-year-old Melgarejo. “I see the hurt I have caused and I sincerely apologize. I know I can’t take it back, but I am working on being a better person. I am nowhere close, but I am determined to get there.”

Melgarejo agreed to settle the case in September. He pleaded no contest to murder, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more and hit and run resulting in death.

Weston’s three adult children attended the sentencing.

Thomas Weston said his mother’s death shocked her friends and coworkers. She was a longtime bus driver for the Vallejo City Unified School District.

“She was planning to retire in two years after having worked 38 years for the district,” Thomas Weston said. “She was going to spend time with her grandkids.”

As a school bus driver, Rochelle Weston was proficient in knowing the rules of the road, her son said. She even trained other bus drivers for the school district.

But no amount of training could have prepared her for this high-speed crash.

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen said the California Highway Patrol estimated Melgarejo was speeding at 115 mph before rear-ending the Westons’ Toyota Camry.

The force of the impact caused Rochelle Weston to be thrown from the vehicle. Her husband suffered major injuries, including bruised ribs and facial fractures.

Ueltzen said Melgarejo’s blood alcohol concentration was three times the legal limit. And while good Samaritans stopped to try and help the injured couple, the defendant was seen offering no help and with an unlit cigarette in his mouth.

“He was asking people for a light,” Ueltzen said. “After that he left the scene.”

Melgarejo was found by police later that day and arrested.