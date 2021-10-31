Driver who died after hitting tree along Highway 128 near Calistoga ID’d as Napa County man
A man who died Tuesday night after he drove off Highway 128 and crashed into a tree north of Calistoga has been identified as Valeriano Romero Hernandez, 35, of St. Helena, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash happened along a curve in the highway near the intersection with Foss Hill Road.
It was reported at about 9 p.m. by a neighbor who heard the Toyota Corolla that Hernandez was driving strike the tree, said CHP Officer David deRutte.
Hernandez was extricated from the car and pronounced dead at the crash site, deRutte said.
As of Sunday, the CHP was still investigating the cause of the crash. Authorities found drug paraphernalia in the car and are investigating whether the man was intoxicated, deRutte said.
You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian
Ethan Varian
