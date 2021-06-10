Driver who died in Calistoga Road crash identified

The driver who died after crashing into a ditch north of Santa Rosa earlier this week has been identified as a Santa Rosa man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Robert Casey, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Calistoga Road, about a quarter mile north of the intersection with St. Helena Road.

Casey “lost control” of his GMC Canyon pickup and drove off the road, the CHP said in a news release.

The truck hit a tree and rolled over, coming to a stop upside down in a ditch. Casey was the only person inside the car and nobody else was injured, authorities said.

Calistoga Road was closed in both directions for nearly three hours after the crash.

