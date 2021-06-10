Subscribe

Driver who died in Calistoga Road crash identified

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 10, 2021, 11:34AM

The driver who died after crashing into a ditch north of Santa Rosa earlier this week has been identified as a Santa Rosa man, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Robert Casey, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Tuesday crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 7:15 a.m. on Calistoga Road, about a quarter mile north of the intersection with St. Helena Road.

Casey “lost control” of his GMC Canyon pickup and drove off the road, the CHP said in a news release.

The truck hit a tree and rolled over, coming to a stop upside down in a ditch. Casey was the only person inside the car and nobody else was injured, authorities said.

Calistoga Road was closed in both directions for nearly three hours after the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette