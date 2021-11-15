Driver who died in head-on Santa Rosa crash identified

The 51-year-old driver who died Friday night in a head-on crash in southwest Santa Rosa has been identified as Tomas Rivas of Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The crash happened at 8:43 p.m. on Corporate Center Parkway.

Rivas was driving a red Jeep on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into an oncoming white Ford SUV, according to Santa Rosa police.

Rivas, who was the only person inside the Jeep, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 37-year-old Santa Rosa woman, was hospitalized. She suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Josh Ludtke on Monday.

The woman was able to walk and talk to authorities immediately following the crash, he said. Nobody else was inside her vehicle.

Police were investigating whether Rivas was intoxicated when he drove into the wrong direction of traffic, according to Ludtke.

At least one witness told police Rivas had been drinking alcohol in a nearby convenience store parking lot before the crash, Ludtke said.

Police checking the parking lot “found a number of empty beer bottles and found one of the corresponding beer bottles in (Rivas’) vehicle,” Ludtke said.

