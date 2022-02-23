Subscribe

Driver who died in Sonoma Coast crash identified as Marin County man

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2022, 8:26AM
Authorities have identified the driver who died last week after his vehicle rolled several hundred feet down a hillside along Highway 1 near Jenner.

Warren Adams, 74, of Fairfax was identified by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

He was driving north on Highway 1 in an Alfa Romeo when he drifted left and went off the road at about 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 16, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle rolled several times as it went down the hillside north of Meyers Grade Road, the CHP said.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

