Subscribe

Driver who went into wrong lane dead after Friday crash in southwest Santa Rosa

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 13, 2021, 10:37AM
Updated 3 hours ago

A 51-year-old man died and a 37-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on vehicle crash Friday night in southwest Santa Rosa.

The crash occurred at 8:43 p.m. on Corporate Center Parkway, according to Santa Rosa police. The man, who was driving a red jeep, had been driving south in northbound lanes of traffic and struck the woman’s white Ford SUV head on.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition, according to authorities. Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.

Witnesses told police the man had been drinking alcohol in the parking lot of a convenience store before he drove into the wrong direction of traffic. Police said they found “evidence of alcohol consumption” in the area they were told the driver had been drinking before the crash.

Both were Santa Rosa residents, but police had not released either name and hadn’t yet reached the man’s family on Saturday morning.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

Andrew Graham

City of Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat 

As Sonoma County's largest city, Santa Rosas policy, politics, crime, and economy affect the lives of North Bay residents inside city limits and beyond in ways both obvious and unseen. I aim to document those impacts and give voice to city residents.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette