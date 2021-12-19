Driverless car crashes in the Bay Area, startup's permit suspended

A driverless car startup based out of Silicon Valley and Guangzhou, China has had its driverless testing permit suspended after one of its vehicles crashed in Fremont.

According to a DMV report obtained by The Verge, the Pony.ai vehicle was in autonomous mode when it turned right onto Fremont Boulevard from Cushing Parkway and hit a center divider and traffic sign. The vehicle suffered "moderate damage" to the front of the vehicle, but there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved, the report says.

Fremont police arrived at the scene of the crash, and the startup reportedly reached out to authorities to resolve the damage.

After the incident in October, Pony.ai was removed from the DMV's list of approved permit holders for driverless testing.

"In October, one of our vehicles experienced an incident in Fremont, California, involving a collision with a lane divider and street sign," a spokesperson from Pony.ai told SFGATE via email. "We immediately launched an investigation, and are in contact with the California DMV about the incident. We look forward to a safe resolution to this incident."

In a statement obtained by The Verge, the DMV said that "when there is an unreasonable risk to public safety, the DMV can immediately suspend or revoke permits."

According to Pony.ai the company is cooperating with the California DMV to resolve any concerns they may have, and the suspension doesn't impact its autonomous vehicle testing with drivers in the car, which is ongoing.

"Our autonomous vehicles have successfully driven over 750,000 real-world miles in California since 2017," a spokesperson from Pony.ai told SFGATE via email.

That DMV list of approved permit holders for driverless testing now lists seven companies, including Waymo, Weride and Zoox.

In a separate incident on Wednesday night a Waymo vehicle struck a pedestrian in San Francisco's Lower Haight, according to a post on Reddit. That the vehicle was not driverless, but in manual mode at the time of the collision, a Waymo spokesperson said via Twitter. The pedestrian was reportedly standing and conscious after the incident.