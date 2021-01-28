Drone footage shows damage from mudflows in Monterey County

Drone footage posted on YouTube shows the extensive damage and mess left behind by a flood of mud that rushed down a saturated hillside and spread across the Salinas Valley in a small neighborhood south of Salinas near the community of Chualar.

Some two dozen homes and outbuildings suffered minor to severe damage in Salinas from mudflows Wednesday afternoon as high rainfall from an atmospheric river soaked the wildfire burn scar from the River fire, officials said. The hillside above the area was susceptible to landslides after last summer's wildfire torched the landscape and made it more prone to erosion.

One resident was injured while escaping her home, Monterey County Regional Fire reported.

"A couple of them were extreme, where the mud actually went into the house," Deputy Fire Marshal Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District told the Monterey Herald. "We have one injury that occurred with a resident as the mud was coming in. She had some moderate injuries but she's at the hospital now, she's being taken care of."

On Wednesday Night, regional fire said flooding continued in Chualar, and crews were setting up sandbags at residences.

Mud — several feet deep — covered River Road a mile north of Limekiln Road, regional fire said. There are also reports of mud in the 1500 block of River Road, according to the Gonzales Fire Department.

Officials are working with property owners to assess damage at homes.

"Thank you to all the local ranchers helping with heavy equipment needs," the county said.

KSBW reported people were trapped in their homes and horses and other large animals are missing.

Chief Deputy John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office told the Monterey Herald that a mudflow swept away a barn and a mobile home.

Also in the region, the area around Old Stage and Hartnell roads was flooded. "Multiple vehicles have tried to get through and have gotten stuck, requiring assistance," the county said. "Avoid the area."

The River fire broke out on Aug. 16, 2020, south of Salinas near River Road, amid a rash of lightning across California, and went on to burn 48,088 acres.

The National Weather Service warned of mudslides and debris flows in the burn scar area ahead of a moisture-rich atmospheric river that swept into the region Tuesday night and is expected to dump rain over Monterey County through Thursday.

The River fire burn scar remains under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon.

Monterey County received the brunt of the storm with the system stalling over the region and delivering heavy rain. The city of Monterey recorded 2.87 inches in 24 hours, more than doubling the total rainfall amount for the season. Before the storm, Monterey had only recorded 2.14 inches since Oct. 2.

Monterey County Regional Fire wasn't immediately available for comment.