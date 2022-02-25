Drone video shows Santa Rosa homeless camp from above

The southwest Santa Rosa camp, dubbed “the Mudpit,” is made up of around 40 tents and 50 RVs, cars and other vehicles.

Piles of trash, car parts and broken appliances are strewn across the property, which in recent months has been home to as many as 100 unsheltered residents, according to Santa Rosa outreach teams.

Neighbors who live near the Old Stony Point Road encampment are frustrated by the city’s inaction on the encampment, which exploded in size last year.

Read about it here and see video of the camp here: