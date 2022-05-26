Drought dashes hopes for Healdsburg Memorial Beach dam for third year running

There will be no dam installed this summer at Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach for the third year in a row, and the drought is to blame.

Russian River flows are too low to balance the risks of disruption to fish habitat and other environmental needs while assuring enough water and time exists to make it worthwhile, Sonoma County Regional Parks Park Manager David Robinson said.

Forgoing the seasonal dam also reduces prospects of having to close the water off to swimmers for health reasons, he said.

Low-flow conditions this summer will result in warmer, more stagnant water, meaning any pathogens introduced by humans or other animals are more likely to reach concentrations that trigger closure during regular testing conducted at beaches up and down the river.

Harmful blue-green algae, also fostered by warm, stagnant water, is another concern, Robinson said.

“We’re very concerned about the quality of the water,” he said. Without the dam, “the quality is actually better.”

After three years of below-average rainfall, reservoirs that feed the Russian River are running low.

Lake Sonoma has about 57% of its water supply capacity. Lake Mendocino has just over 56%.

Both are releasing just enough water to meet minimum instream flows to protect federally listed salmon and steelhead trout and support recreational uses.

The Healdsburg dam is one of three seasonal dams historically installed in the Russian River but the only one upstream of Dry Creek, where inflows from Lake Sonoma meet the main stem near Forestville.

The other two are located in the lower Russian River area, a busy destination for those seeking refreshment during the hot summer months.

One is at Johnson’s Beach in Guerneville and the other is at Vacation Beach downstream. Both are projects of the Russian River Recreation and Parks District, which announced earlier this month it hoped to have those dams installed and filled by June 25 and 22, respectively.

The river’s lower reaches benefit from slightly elevated flows because of the Dry Creek influx. Above Healdsburg, the upper river’s summer flows are wholly dependent on Lake Mendocino’s carefully measured releases.

Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach still offers a refreshing getaway for those satisfied with shallow water, and is the only river beach staffed with a lifeguard daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

When the dam isn’t in, the beach is flatter, as well, Robinson said. It is steeper when the dam is installed.

“You’ve got a lot of area just to put your picnic blanket out, put your umbrella up and really enjoy being out on the beach,” he said. “Some people enjoy it more.”

Loaner life vests are available at Healdsburg Memorial Beach. Alcohol is prohibited,

The beach is open from 8 a.m. to sunset, and admission is free. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership.

More information is available at parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/visit/find-a-park/healdsburg-veterans-memorial-beach.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.