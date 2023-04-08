Drought-ravaged Colorado River gets relief from snow. But long-term water crisis remains

LOS ANGELES — Four months ago, the outlook for the Colorado River was so dire that federal projections showed imminent risks of reservoirs dropping to dangerously low levels.

But after this winter’s major storms, the river’s depleted reservoirs are set to rise substantially with runoff from the largest snowpack in the watershed since 1997.

The heavy snow blanketing the Rocky Mountains offers some limited relief as water managers representing seven states and the federal government continue to weigh options for cutting water use.

Despite the reprieve, officials are still grappling with how to address the river’s chronic water deficit, which has deepened during 23 years of drought intensified by climate change.

“It’s a great snowpack,” said Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River resources for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. “It gives us breathing room. It gives us a little bit of space to negotiate.”

The complicated politics surrounding the river grew especially contentious in January, when officials from California and six other states presented two conflicting proposals for water reductions.

The tensions now appear to have eased somewhat with the snowy winter. Managers of water agencies throughout the region have pledged to continue negotiating in an effort to reach a seven-state consensus, and the wetter conditions will likely give them greater leeway in the talks.

The plentiful snow could also alleviate some of the pressure for making large cuts right away as the Biden administration considers alternatives for managing reservoir levels over the next three years.

“This snowpack means we don’t need nearly the level of cuts as we thought we might have just four months ago,” Hasencamp said during a tour of water infrastructure and farming areas along the river.

The tour began at Hoover Dam near Las Vegas, where Lake Mead has recently declined to its lowest levels since it was filled.

The reservoir, which in 2000 had been nearly full, now stands at just 28% of full capacity. On its rocky shores, a whitish coating of minerals marks the high-water line about 180 feet above the water’s surface.

Upstream in the Rocky Mountains, the snowpack in the Upper Colorado River Basin measures 150% of the average since 1986, making it one of the largest snowpacks since 1980.

The runoff this spring and summer will boost the level of Lake Powell on the Utah-Arizona border, and the water will make its way to Lake Mead, which stores supplies for Southern California, Arizona, southern Nevada and northern Mexico.

Hasencamp said the runoff should eventually raise Lake Mead’s level by 20 to 30 feet, which might return it toward an “equilibrium level,” though both major reservoirs are still expected to remain well below half-full.

“This bump provides us a little bit of time, knowing that, at least for the next two to three years, we’re not going to have to make huge cuts,” Hasencamp said. The unusually wet winter, he said, “will give us a little bit of time to develop a longer-term solution.”

The historic snow and rain in California this winter has also allowed the district to “back off on the Colorado River supplies,” which will in turn help boost water levels at Lake Mead, Hasencamp said.

He said various existing plans to voluntarily reduce the use of Colorado River water should be sufficient for the time being, but that it’s still crucial to develop plans for adapting as climate change continues to shrink the river’s average flow.

“The current use of Colorado River water is not sustainable,” he said. “We have to come to grips with the fact that we have to permanently reduce our use by about 25% or more of Colorado River water. So we’re going to need more innovative ways to stretch our water supply.”

Since June, federal officials have been urging representatives of the seven states to agree on plans for major water cutbacks. The federal Interior Department and Bureau of Reclamation have been studying options for preventing reservoirs from reaching critically low levels, and soon plan to release a preliminary draft review of alternatives.

Managers of water agencies say they also will hold more talks to try to reach a consensus. In addition to settling on an approach for the next three years, they still need to negotiate new rules for dealing with shortages after 2026, when the current rules expire.

California has the largest water entitlement of any state on the Colorado River, supplying farmlands in the Imperial and Coachella valleys and cities from Palm Springs to San Diego.

At Lake Mead, the water courses through Hoover Dam’s intakes and rushes through 30-foot-wide pipes called penstocks. The water spins turbines, generating enough electricity for about 350,000 homes, and continues downriver to Lake Mohave.