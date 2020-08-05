Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators suspect drug production in Rio Nido explosion

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fire and explosion in Rio Nido Tuesday as the result of a suspected drug lab.

Three women were hospitalized with burns after the explosion caused a fire in a Rio Nido apartment in the 1400 block of Canyon 1 Road shortly after 7 p.m.

One was airlifted to UC Davis Burn Center and the other two treated locally, Lt. Jason Lucas said. The women’s names were unavailable.

A dog also injured in the fire was taken to a veterinary hospital by a neighbor.

After flames were extinguished, deputies found evidence of a potential lab operation making the hallucinogenic drug DMT, or dimethyltryptamine, Lucas said.

There were various chemicals, fuels and lye in the apartment, he said. But the women haven’t been interviewed.

DMT production is unusual in the area, Lucas said.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story apartment, smoke was coming out of the apartment but the fire had already been put out with an extinguisher. The windows of the apartment had been shattered by the explosion, but damage from the fire itself was not significant.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.