Suspected drunken driver crashes into CHP patrol car on Highway 12

A suspected drunken driver found a surefire way to get arrested Friday, sideswiping a CHP patrol car near the intersection of Highway 12 and Fulton Road.

The solo male driver, Dana Thomas, 59, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The CHP’s Santa Rosa office had not determined Thomas’ place of residence as of Saturday afternoon.

The patrol officer was stopped at a red light, eastbound on Highway 12 just west of Fulton on the western fringe of Santa Rosa, when the car struck his left rear axle at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the intersection but did not impact any other cars.

Both vehicles had to be towed, though no injuries were reported.