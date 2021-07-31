Subscribe

Suspected drunken driver crashes into CHP patrol car on Highway 12

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 31, 2021, 4:03PM
Updated 19 minutes ago

A suspected drunken driver found a surefire way to get arrested Friday, sideswiping a CHP patrol car near the intersection of Highway 12 and Fulton Road.

The solo male driver, Dana Thomas, 59, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The CHP’s Santa Rosa office had not determined Thomas’ place of residence as of Saturday afternoon.

The patrol officer was stopped at a red light, eastbound on Highway 12 just west of Fulton on the western fringe of Santa Rosa, when the car struck his left rear axle at about 9:40 p.m. Friday. The suspect’s vehicle came to a stop in the intersection but did not impact any other cars.

Both vehicles had to be towed, though no injuries were reported.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette