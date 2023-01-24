'Dry' California got big rains. Was it really an epic weather forecasting fail?

For decades, two climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean have loomed large in predicting weather in California and other parts of the globe. El Niño — a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific — seemed synonymous with wet winters for Southern California, while La Niña was a heralder of drought.

But the would-be model didn't hold up this winter. Despite La Niña's presence, a robust series of 10 storms brought impressive precipitation across California, spurring floods and landslides, increasing reservoir levels and dumping eye-popping snowfall in the mountains.

The Sierra Nevada has a snowpack of 240% of average for the date, and 126% of where it should be by the start of April. San Francisco was drenched with more than 18 inches of rain since Christmas, posting its wettest 22-day period since 1862. Downtown Los Angeles has logged more than 13 inches of rain since October — more than 90% of its annual average of 14.25 inches.

Though winter isn't over, and a renewed dry spell can't be ruled out, the significant storms have defied expectations of a dry winter.

The forecast in October by the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, indicated the odds were stacked against the Golden State: a rare third year of La Niña was expected. And California had already recorded its three driest years in the historical record.

The center's seasonal forecast for December, January and February said there were equal chances of a dry or wet season in Northern California. But for Southern California, the agency reported there was a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation.

Taking the midpoint of that forecast — say, 40% — that meant there was a 35% probability of near-normal precipitation and a 25% chance of above-normal precipitation, said David DeWitt, director of the Climate Prediction Center.

"These probabilities are going to be relatively modest ... because that is the state of the science," DeWitt said.

Those subtleties, however, tend to get less attention. Easier to understand was the bottom line, as a center's statement noted: "The greatest chances for drier-than-average conditions are forecast in portions of California," as well as other southern parts of the nation.

Typically, La Niña produces dry winters in Southern California. And that pattern fit the previous two years.

But this winter, it changed. Since the start of December, downtown L.A. has received more than 11 inches of rain — more than double the average 4.91 inches for that time, and also above the entire December-January-February average of 9.41 inches.

Still, this shift is not an anomaly. In fact, La Niña was present during a spectacularly wet season: the winter of 2016–17.

Storms were so intense across California that they ended a punishing drought that ran from 2012 to 2017. By the end of the 2016–17 water year, downtown L.A. got 134% of its average rainfall; San Jose suffered surprise flooding that inundated hundreds of homes; and a retaining wall threatened to collapse at California's second-largest reservoir, triggering an order to evacuate more than 100,000 people downstream of filled-to-the-brim Lake Oroville.

That season was so memorable that the northern Sierra Nevada — crucial to the state's water supply — recorded its wettest precipitation in the historical record. Skiers were coasting down mountain slopes in late June.

One meteorologist who has warned against putting too many eggs in the La Niña basket is Jan Null, a former lead forecaster for the National Weather Service. In late 2020, as La Niña was developing, he tweeted of the phenomenon: "What does it mean for California and U.S. rainfall? Almost anything!"

Four months ago, he again tweeted: "Does La Niña automatically mean another dry winter for California? Not necessarily."

Null, an adjunct professor at San Jose State's Department of Meteorology and Climate Sciences, has put together data comparing La Niña and El Niño years and what they've meant — or not — for California's precipitation.

If you look at all the La Niña events over roughly the last 75 years, Southern California does tend to get below-average rainfall, while for Northern California, it's more a roll of the dice. For instance, during La Niña seasons since the 1950s, coastal Southern California got just 80% of its average annual rainfall, while the San Francisco Bay Area got 93%, according to Null's website.

On the flip side, during all El Niños since the 1950s, coastal Southern California got 126% of its average precipitation, while the Bay Area got 109%, Null calculated.

But there are also plenty of memorable exceptions in which wet years coincided with La Niña events. One such was in the winter of 2010–11, which brought 142% of downtown L.A.'s average annual rainfall. A particularly powerful storm just before Christmas caused flash flooding and debris flows, bringing $36 million in damage to Orange County, including $12 million to Laguna Beach.