Dry, sunny weather forecast for Thanksgiving weekend in Sonoma County

With forecasters expecting a mostly dry week, Sonoma County is unlikely to emerge from its long fire season until December at the earliest.

But the good news is those planning socially distant outdoor gatherings over the holiday weekend shouldn’t have to worry about rain spoiling their Thanksgiving plans.

While scattered showers are a possibility in the northern part of the county on Wednesday, the rest of the week and weekend is expected to bring sunshine with daytime highs in the mid-60s, though nighttime temperatures could drop into the low 30s, said Ryan Walbrun, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“In general, it looks dry into early December, and there’s no clear signal for a change back to wet weather,” Walbrun said.

Despite widespread rainfall early last week, Cal Fire, which determines when fire season is officially over in the North Bay, declined to make the call, citing an abundance of remaining dry vegetation after a scorching summer and fall.

On Monday afternoon, in fact, a small brush fire ignited in Lake County near Seigler Springs and was quickly contained at about 7 acres, Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander said.

Since the start of October, the weather service has measured 1.41 inches of rain at the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa, totaling just 27% of the amount expected by this time of the year, Walbrun said. That’s still better than in 2019, when Santa Rosa had received only .05 inches by late November, before heavy rainfall arrived the following month.

Local park officials expect the mild weather this week to draw scores of residents to trails and beaches. Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks, said the county parks already have been extremely busy throughout the pandemic.

“We’re all feeling like a breath of fresh air is pretty important right now,” Whitaker said.

Over the holiday weekend, park rangers and staff will be out supplying restrooms, reminding people of social distancing guidelines and managing crowded parking lots, Whitaker said.

He said residents can check the agency’s Twitter page for updates about when beach parking lots become full and close.

On Monday, Santa Rosa residents, including Elisa Chieffo and her daughter Eliana Rojo, walked along McDonald Avenue admiring the autumn colors on a crisp afternoon.

Chieffo, 42, said her family plans to enjoy the sunshine this weekend at their favorite outdoor spots, either Spring Lake or Taylor Mountain Regional Park.

Still, her daughter Rojo, 10, prefers rainy days during the holiday season.

“The rain is the closet we ever get to get making it feel like a snowy Christmas,” Chieffo said.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian