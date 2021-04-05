Dublin women identified as pair killed in Bodega Head crash Saturday

The driver and passenger who were killed when their vehicle crashed Saturday morning over a cliff at Bodega Head have been identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

Maria Teixeira, 64, and Elizabeth Correia, 41, both of Dublin, died at the scene of the crash, after the silver Toyota Rav4 driven by Teixeira traveled through a log barrier bordering the parking lot and plunged approximately 100 feet off the cliff, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Mercury News reported Monday morning that the women were related as mother and daughter.

Correia was a first grade teacher in the Pleasanton Unified School District, where she had taught for 16 years, according to a website shared by the first grade teachers at Lydiksen Elementary School.

The crash remains under investigation, but the initial inquiry does not indicate the vehicle was traveling at an unsafe speed when it entered the lookout parking lot at about 11 a.m. on Saturday. The SUV did not slow or stop before it hit the wooden barricade and plunged over the cliff, according to the CHP.

“After speaking with witnesses, it does not appear the Toyota was speeding or driving unsafely prior to the collision,” the release said.

The agency is conducting a vehicle inspection to determine whether mechanical issues played a role in the crash, said Officer David deRutte, public information officer for CHP.

“It could have also been a medical issue. That’s on the table as well,” deRutte said. Autopsies could provide answers to that question.

Dozens of people were present at the promontory parking lot within Sonoma Coast State Park when the crash occurred. The CHP is continuing to interview witnesses, the release said.

In her teacher bio introducing herself to students, Correia wrote about her excitement for the upcoming school year last summer.

“Whether we are learning remotely or in person, I know we will have a year full of learning, adventure and fun together,” she wrote.

