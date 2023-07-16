The Index-Tribune chose to analyze the number of DUI arrests in the city following 2022 data from California Highway Patrol showing a sharp drop in DUI arrests – despite a significant increase in DUI arrests in neighboring Petaluma in 2023.

A review of the last five-years of DUI-related crash and DUI arrest data from the Sonoma Police Department showed some of the safest driving since the pandemic.

“We kind of got a little lax during COVID times, but that stuff's over now.” Sgt. Scott McKinnon said. “We got a new chief here. It's time to get back out.”

Post-pandemic problems

Following the pandemic lockdown, many drivers returned to the street with bad habits which led to increased vehicle crashes. An Index-Tribune editorial called out the public for increased use of alcohol following the State of Emergency declaration in California.

The Department of Transportation tracked the phenomenon of worse drivers on the road following the pandemic in an April 2023 study showing a 10% increase in the number of people killed in vehicle crashes and a 16% increase in the number of police-reported traffic crashes in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With just seven, Sonoma Police recorded the fewest number of DUI-related crashes in 2020. But as the vaccine became more widely available and residents resumed their consumer habits with the reduction of pandemic restrictions, causing a sharp increase in DUIs in the second half of 2021.

“I think people underestimate what their blood alcohol concentration is, and I think that's what gets them in trouble,” McKinnon said. “There's so many options out there nowadays, that there's absolutely no excuse for somebody to be out drinking and driving.”

These crashes most often occurred along various intersections of Fifth Street West, with the worst intersections being Spain Street and West Napa Street.

The light blue line in the graph below shows the number of DUI-related crashes doubled in 2021 to 14 incidents, and 12 of those crashes occurred in the final six months of the year.

The number of DUI-related crashes leveled off slightly in 2022, but Sonoma Police Department once again recorded 14 incidents to match the 5-year high. But the trend sharply changed with the beginning of 2023.

New faces to the Sonoma Police Department were motivated to up their enforcement of drinking and driving. Along with the arrival of Cutting, four deputies also joined the department who sought to be more proactive in catchings DUIs, McKinnon said.

“We've got a lot of new deputies out here who are eager to get out there and do quite a bit of patrol, and I think that's a good thing,” McKinnon said, “because they're stopping cars before they're crashing.”

Low tolerance

When it comes to DUI crashes, the beginning of 2023 did not start like two previous years. Sonoma Police Department began arresting more people for misdemeanor DUIs and helped prevent the first DUI-related crash until April 16.

A quicker escalation of DUI arrests came in 2023 than previous years, according to Sheriff’s Office data. Sonoma deputies made three or more arrests for DUIs in January, February, April and May.

McKinnon said the expectations of Sonoma police were set high with the arrival of Cutting, pushing young deputies to be more proactive with their DUI enforcement.

“I think every chief has expectations,” McKinnon said. “I've worked with emergency planning for a long time to where I know what (Chief Cutting’s) expectations are going to be. And those expectations were given to the deputies.” Scott McKinnon said. “We’re going to see people and make stops and be proactive.”

After two years of more than a dozen DUI-related crashes, the city of Sonoma is now on track to reduce its DUIs by approximately 50%.

Sonoma isn’t the only police department which, has reemphasized the traffic safety in Sonoma County. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration awarded the Petaluma Police Department a $200,000 grant in October 2022, helping to fund enforcement efforts like additional checkpoints and patrols for intoxicated drivers.

“We just want everybody to come to Sonoma. We want everybody to come to Sonoma County and enjoy themselves,” McKinnon said. “But with that being said, if you're coming here to wine tastes, we come in here to do that sort of activity. Be smart about it and have a ride.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.