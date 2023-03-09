DUI checkpoint set for Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location.|
JEREMY HAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2023, 2:47PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

Santa Rosa police have scheduled a DUI checkpoint for Friday night.

The checkpoint, at an undisclosed location, is set to take place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Santa Rosa police Sgt. Josh Medeiros said in a news release.

Checkpoint locations are “determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,“ Medeiros said.

Medeiros noted that not only alcohol contributes to impaired driving. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving, he said. He noted that while medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is also illegal.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, he said.

The checkpoint is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Medeiros said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor