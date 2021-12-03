DUI checkpoint scheduled for Rohnert Park

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety will hold a DUI checkpoint Dec. 18 at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests, according to a department news release. The main purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired, the department said.

During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community will always will be our mission,” Sgt. David Sutter said. “We are looking for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is dangerous and puts others on the road at risk.”

Officials reminded drivers that driving under the influence includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs and marijuana.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

