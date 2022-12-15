DUI checkpoint set for Friday in Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa Police Department will hold a DUI checkpoint Friday night looking for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a CivicReady alert from the department.

Locations are determined by looking at multiple factors, including where more DUI crashes have occurred, said Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin.

Drivers who are charged with a first-time DUI could face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, the alert said.

This checkpoint is just one measure being taken by local law enforcement agencies to attempt to prevent DUI-related crashes over the holiday season. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety and Petaluma Police Department have announced they will have more officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence from now through Jan. 1.

