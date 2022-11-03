The Sonoma County Pubilc Defender’s Office says it will ask a judge to overturn a former Santa Rosa man’s conviction in a 2014 DUI crash because he was represented by a fake lawyer, who is currently in federal prison for bilking the government out of $368,000.

The Public Defender’s Office will file a motion Thursday morning to dismiss the July 2014 conviction of Norberto Ramirez Perez. Authorities say he was represented by Miranda Devlin, who did so under the guise of a real lawyer, Stefanie Martin.

Federal officials say the San Francisco woman impersonated at least two state-licensed lawyers from 2012 until 2019, when she appeared in Marin County Superior Court, where a judge questioned her identity.

Sonoma County Chief Deputy Public Defender Jeff Mitchell said Tuesday that Ramirez Perez is the only known Sonoma County defendant misrepresented by Devlin.

“He’s the victim of a fraud and he was denied his right to council at that trial. We consider this a serious constitutional deprivation,” Mitchell said.

Ramirez Perez was convicted of a crash that occurred at about 3:30 a.m. April 15, 2013 on Highway 12 at Merced Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. He and his passenger were injured in the crash and the latter was hospitalized for several weeks.

Authorities said the then-36-year-old’s blood alcohol level was 0.21, nearly three times the legal limit, and he was later sentenced, in September 2014, to five years in prison.

Ramirez Perez, though, won’t be present for Thursday’s motion hearing to clear his conviction. Mitchell said he was deported after serving his time in state prison and his whereabouts are unknown.

“We’re hoping that the district attorney will agree with us and this will wrap up quickly,” Mitchell said.

Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell said Wednesday that the motion needs to be reviewed before his office comments.

Exactly how Devlin got involved in Ramirez Perez’s case wasn’t immediately clear and she and her attorney could not be reached for comment.

Devlin was arrested after federal charges of mail fraud and making false statements to a financial institution were filed against her in February 2021, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In July 2021, she pleaded guilty in her case, which involved allegations that she used fraudulent information to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Nov. 17, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Fraud is discovered

According to a sentencing memorandum filed last year by her defense attorney, Devlin, at the time of her offense, was described as a 37-year-old mother of four.

She attended law school and passed the California Bar Exam in July 2013, but “was denied a license to practice law because the State Bar found that she did not have the requisite moral character,” according to the memorandum.

Toward the end of 2019, Devlinstole the identities of two licensed lawyers whose first names are also Miranda, according to court documents.

Her elaborate scheme involved paying dues on at least one occasion to keep an attorney’s license active and representing defendants in felony cases, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

She also contacted the State Bar of California and the U.S. Postal Service to change one lawyer’s home and email addresses to her own, officials said, adding that this is how she obtained one of her victims’ State Bar license card.

This activity led to the charge of mail fraud.

On Nov. 15, 2019, a Marin County Superior Court judge began to doubt Devlin’s veracity during a court appearance there. At the time, she was reportedly representing defendants in two child molestation cases.

She identified herself as Miranda Martin, which was the name of another lawyer who had put her license on inactive status the previous month after she became concerned that her identity had been stolen, federal officials said.

The judge, again, questioned Devlin’s Bar status later that month and Devlin said she was changing her last name due to marriage. At that point she identified herself as the second victim, Miranda Petrillo, and presented her Bar card, officials said.

She was arrested Nov. 26, 2019 for impersonating a lawyer but was later released on bail as investigators continued to look into her activity.

Officials said Devlin’s duplicitous behavior continued in spring 2020 during the onset of the pandemic, when she filed applications for a PPP loan using fake tax forms and information for a business called Common Nucleus of Cancer.

The business didn’t exist, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Nevertheless Devlin was granted $368,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration program, officials added.

Federal charges were filed against Devlin in February 2021, according to court records, and she was arrested one month later.

