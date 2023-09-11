A car crash on S. McDowell Boulevard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Petaluma man in what police described as a drunken driver hitting a parked car.

Police received multiple calls at 3:52 a.m. Sunday about the crash in the 900 block of S. McDowell, where a silver BMW had left the roadway, barreled into the front yard of a residence and collided with a parked car in the driveway, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the BMW had been occupied by a male driver – Daniel Niles, Jr., 21, of Petaluma – and a female passenger. Neither was injured in the crash.

Niles appeared to have been driving southbound on McDowell and attempted to make a left turn onto Covey Way, but was unable to complete the turn, police said.

Officers observed that Niles showed signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation, determining that he had been driving under the influence, according to police. He was taken to Sonoma County jail.

