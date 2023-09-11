DUI crash in Petaluma leads to arrest

Police received multiple calls early Sunday morning about the crash, where a BMW left the roadway and hit a car parked in a driveway.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
PETALUMA ARGUS-COURIER
September 11, 2023, 10:55AM
Updated 29 minutes ago

A car crash on S. McDowell Boulevard early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Petaluma man in what police described as a drunken driver hitting a parked car.

Police received multiple calls at 3:52 a.m. Sunday about the crash in the 900 block of S. McDowell, where a silver BMW had left the roadway, barreled into the front yard of a residence and collided with a parked car in the driveway, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the BMW had been occupied by a male driver – Daniel Niles, Jr., 21, of Petaluma – and a female passenger. Neither was injured in the crash.

Niles appeared to have been driving southbound on McDowell and attempted to make a left turn onto Covey Way, but was unable to complete the turn, police said.

Officers observed that Niles showed signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation, determining that he had been driving under the influence, according to police. He was taken to Sonoma County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.