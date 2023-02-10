A defendant in a Mendocino County DUI case was acquitted after jurors concluded he needed to escape after his wife caught him in bed with another woman.

Thomas Patrick Houston, a 60-year-old from Ukiah, was acquitted Feb. 3 of one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher, according to the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office.

“Interestingly, the defense in the case was that Mr. Houston’s driving was an act of necessity, thus justified under the law,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

In order for a necessity defense to be used, the defendant had to prove he acted in an emergency to prevent significant harm, had no legal alternative and the DUI “did not create a greater danger than the one avoided,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Furthermore, the defense had to show Houston believed driving under the influence was necessary to prevent harm, a reasonable person would concur, and that the defendant did not substantially contribute to the emergency.

Court records show Houston was arrested Aug. 14 near the 7000 block of Eastside Drive in Ukiah.

Houston and his wife had been separated when she found him in bed with the second woman and a dispute erupted.

In one of several motions filed in the case, the defense wrote Houston “exited the residence followed by the two women. (The second woman), who was visibly intoxicated, began throwing rocks at him and his truck. Around this time Mrs. Houston was pummeling her husband and angrily berating him.”

The defense wrote in another motion “the defendant was forced to leave his residence under duress, causing him to drive while intoxicated. Defendant drove about 200 yards to escape danger and pulled over and soon fell asleep. Sometime in the early morning hours, he was contacted first by a deputy sheriff and later by a highway patrol officer and arrested for driving under the influence.”

Houston pleaded not guilty to the charges on Sept. 20 and was acquitted following a four-day trial.

He and his attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi