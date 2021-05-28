DUI suspect arrested in Bennett Valley Road injury collision

A woman was suspected of driving under the influence of drugs in a head-on collision that injured two people east of Santa Rosa Thursday morning.

The collision was reported about 8:15 a.m. on Bennett Valley Road near Enterprise Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. It involved two vehicles: A Toyota Tacoma and an Acura sedan.

Investigators say the Acura’s driver crossed over double-yellow lines into opposite traffic and collided with the Toyota.

The pickup’s driver tried to avoid the collision and overturned onto the side of the road. Paramedics took the vehicle’s occupants, a man and a woman, to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for injuries that were minor to moderate, according to the CHP.

The suspect also was evaluated at the hospital before being taken into custody on suspicion of felony DUI.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision and portions of Bennett Valley Road were closed for more than an hour while CHP officers investigated.

