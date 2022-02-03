DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Recology truck, injuring worker in Santa Rosa

A suspected drunken driver was arrested Wednesday morning on the outskirts of Santa Rosa after he crashed into a waste hauling truck that was stopped in the road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Ludwig Avenue west of South Wright Road.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.7687832&lat=38.40351709999999&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The truck driver, an employee for the waste hauling company Recology, was loading debris from the right shoulder of the road into the back of the truck. The truck, a GMC, had overhead flashing warning lights and hazard lights on, the CHP said.

As the Recology employee was walking along the right side of the truck, a driver heading west in a Toyota Tundra “drifted to the right and collided with the rear of the GMC,” the CHP said in a Facebook post.

The collision pushed the truck into the Recology employee, who was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the CHP said.

The driver of the Toyota, Dustin Shaw, 45, of Sebastopol, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI. He was not injured in the crash, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.