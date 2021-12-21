Subscribe

DUI suspect arrested after fiery Hwy. 101 crash near Santa Rosa

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2021, 11:45AM

A man suspected of drunken driving was arrested early Tuesday after a fiery crash on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway, near the Airport Boulevard exit between Windsor and Santa Rosa, the CHP said.

It involved a pickup, which was towing a trailer, and a sedan, said Officer David deRutte.

The sedan caught fire following the collision, he said. Its driver, Garrett Molsberry, 27, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Molsberry, who lives in Santa Rosa, was taken to a hospital and medically cleared, deRutte said.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to a hospital, but the extent of the driver’s injuries were unknown on Tuesday morning, deRutte said.

