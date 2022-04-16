DUI suspect flips car in Petaluma collision

A man was taken to the hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence after his car rolled over after a collision with a parked car in Petaluma Friday evening.

The driver, later identified as Jose Bautista Rodriguez, reportedly lost control of his vehicle before crashing near the 100 block of Bodega Avenue.

The Petaluma police and fire departments arrived to the scene around 8:30pm in response to reports of a flipped car and found Bautista who allegedly showed signs of alcohol impairment.

After the man, who was the car’s only occupant and only injured party, was medically cleared at the local hospital, he was transported to Sonoma County Jail.

A Saturday morning press release about the incident from the Petaluma Police Department noted that first-time DUI charges come with an average $13,500 in fines and a suspended license.

