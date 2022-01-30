DUI suspect nearly crashes into Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, flees scene

A 28-year-old Sonoma County resident was arrested Saturday after nearly crashing into a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to local authorities.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported that a deputy on routine patrol early Saturday morning was nearly struck by a passing motorist, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver immediately fled.

After the deputy engaged in a pursuit with the driver, the fleeing vehicle lost control and ran off the road along Highway 101 in Santa Rosa, ending up in a ditch.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger ran from the crash, according to the deputy. They were caught nearby and arrested without incident.

The driver was arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail for DUI with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 and evading authorities.

Santa Rosa Police responded to the scene and assisted with the DUI crash investigation.

