Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s Board of Trustees will be asked next week to consider closing Dunbar Elementary School at the start of the 2023-24 school year and initiate the closing of one additional elementary school and one middle school during the next three years.

“The superintendent and (district) staff recommend that enrollment at Dunbar be suspended beginning in the 2023-24 school year,” wrote Dr. Elizabeth Kaufman, acting superintendent of the district, in a letter to the Board of Trustees contained in the agenda for the April 20 board meeting.

She explained that district staff members would enroll Dunbar students in other elementary schools in the district and that transportation would be provided for students.

Dunbar enrollment has fallen from 170 students in 2016-17 to 113 students in 2022-23, a 34% decline. This has caused the school to combine grade levels in classes and resulted in prohibitively expensive per-student costs of providing ancillary services such as intervention teachers.

“Operating schools well below capacity is not an efficient use of district resources, especially when capacity exists at other elementary schools,” Kaufman wrote. “Maintaining a small school comes at a cost to students in terms of high-quality programming and a high-quality workforce.”

Eric Wittmershaus, director of communications for SCOE said the Sonoma Valley Unified School District is the only district in the county currently having discussions about closing one or more campuses, although by 2031 the county as a whole is projected to have the fourth-steepest enrollment decline in the state.

“We anticipate other districts will be wrestling with this issue,” he said. “Schools throughout Sonoma County are struggling with declining enrollment due to demographic factors such as lower birthrates as well as other factors, such as a lack of affordable housing that has prompted some families to move out of the area, and recent natural disasters.”

The cost of operating Dunbar in 2023-24 is estimated to be $1.25 million, assuming that three combination classes would be offered, Kaufman said, adding that closing the school could save between $854,000 to $1.1 million.

Dunbar is expected to have 93 students in 2023-24, including 21 special education students. Under the proposed plan, the special education students would be relocated to Prestwood Elementary School. The remaining students who live in the Springs neighborhood could be absorbed by Flowery and El Verano elementary schools as well as Woodland Star and Sonoma charter schools.

“However, with district-initiated transfers, parents of displaced students will be given the opportunity to enroll their children in any district elementary school,” Kaufman wrote. “There is interest from some Dunbar families to enroll in a charter school located on the Dunbar campus if the site is used for a charter.”

The closing of Dunbar would be a significant event in the Sonoma Valley community. Established in 1857, it is one of the oldest elementary schools in California and is in a picturesque setting that is sprinkled with oak trees and surrounded by vineyards.

“As a community, it is important to recognize the historical significance of the Dunbar name,” Kaufman wrote. “Options include using this name at other school sites, as Dunbar as we know it has previously been on other sites, or having the campus retain the Dunbar name so that any other program or school would include the Dunbar campus name.”

Plan to address declining enrollment

Immediately after the board discusses the Dunbar proposal at the meeting on April 20, it is scheduled to consider approval of a plan in which the district would consolidate to three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school during the next three years.

The board and the consulting firm it hired, Perkins-Eastman, targeted April 20 as the date to present a scenario for district reconfiguration.

Drawing on recommendations from district staff members, Perkins-Eastman is scheduled to present the proposed plan to consolidate and reconfigure the district. The proposal suggests that consolidation from two to one middle school begin in 2024-25 and be done in phases, beginning with sixth graders, through 2026-2027.

By the start in the 2025-26 school year, the district would be reduced to three elementary schools.

The proposal is meant to address the declining student enrollment — largely due to the declining birthrate — at all district schools except for Flowery Elementary School, a dual immersion school.

Perkins-Eastman’s research has found that low enrollment and small schools cause less opportunities for teacher collaboration, more combination classes, constraints on master scheduling with competing courses, difficulty in offering multitiered systems of support, high administrative and maintenance costs on a per pupil basis, and enhanced difficulty in hiring people for hard-to-fill positions.