Duncan Talbot, geneticist from Santa Rosa, dies at 72

Duncan Roy Talbot was a Santa Rosa-reared geneticist, biology professor and researcher, outdoorsman, husband and father and friend whose happiest moments typically involved being on or near the water. Being immersed in music was a source of profound joy to him, too.

Talbot, who died Dec. 5 at the age of 72, paid for his many years of education by working as a rafting guide on Western rivers, among them Oregon’s Rogue, the Snake in Idaho, the Stanislaus in Gold Rush country and the Colorado through the Grand Canyon. His career took him decades ago to the East Coast, where he exercised his bliss fly-fishing the Narragansett Bay and elsewhere along the Rhode Island coast.

Brilliant and endlessly curious, Talbot pursued a multifaceted, scientific career that saw him explore the promise and challenges of genetic engineering of plants, the research and testing benefits derived from copying DNA through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and the opportunities for using genetics to prevent eyesight loss.

He opened his own firm, KT Biotechnology. At other points in his career, he performed research for Monsanto and later for Roche Diagnostics, worked as a biology professor at the University of Connecticut, served as an adjunct member of the faculties of UMass Lowell and the University of New Haven, and conducted vision research at Harvard University.

Born Nov. 12, 1950, in San Luis Obispo, he was a young boy when his family relocated to Santa Rosa, where in time his mother, Celia Talbot, was hired to write for The Press Democrat.

As a teenager with music in his DNA, Talbot gleefully beat the drums in his garage band. He went to rock concerts whenever he could, and at home he listened to and analyzed the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Leonard Cohen, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the Allman Brothers, the Doors and Blue Cheer.

After graduating from Montgomery High School in 1968, he studied at Santa Rosa Junior College and then Sonoma State University, where he earned both an undergraduate and master’s degree in biology. He earned his Ph.D. in molecular and cellular biology from the University of Washington and completed his postdoctoral work at the University of Wisconsin.

Through it all, he rejoiced in being active outdoors, ideally on or along a river, lake, bay or ocean. When the advance of Parkinson’s disease limited his ability to be out and about, he turned with characteristic ardor to boxing, stationary cycling and exercise classes.

To the end, Talbot exuded love of his family and his friends, of life itself.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Brumsted of Riverside, Rhode Island; his son, Jimmie Talbot of Cranston, Rhode Island; his mother, Celia Talbot of Santa Rosa, and his sisters, Ellen Mark of Cotati and Lucy Davidson of Santa Rosa. He was preceded in death by sister Marina Maggiore.

His family requests donations to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, michaeljfox.org.