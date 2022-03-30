During the driest start to a year in state history, here is how you can save water and money

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for tighter water restrictions statewide by directing local water suppliers to ratchet up drought protection measures.

That might look different depending on where you live in California.

“The way that the drought is being regulated or managed in Sonoma County is really specific to each city’s or town’s water planning efforts,” says Brad Sherwood, assistant general manager of Sonoma Water. That’s the agency providing water to nine cities and special districts serving more than 600,000 residents in Marin and Sonoma counties.

Indeed, each jurisdiction has a state-mandated and publicly posted custom water contingency plan. Monday’s order calls for the activation of phase two of these plans with the goal of preparing for 20 percent water shortage levels. That’s a benchmark already exceeded in the state’s reservoirs on average.

“In many communities, this would mean reducing the number of days that residents can water outdoors, among other measures,” the governor said.

In Santa Rosa, this looks like a ban on pressure washing and washing of sidewalks or driveways with potable water, water only upon request at restaurants, drought messaging and linen laundering limited to request at hotels and landscape irrigation restrictions to between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Residents can report violations to Santa Rosa Water who will contact property owners to help them address the issue. (The department recommends reaching out first if it’s a neighbor.)

These are steps Santa Rosa and much of the surrounding areas have already been implementing for some time.

“Since July of last year, we have a 21% reduction in water use through February,” says Jennifer Burke, director of Santa Rosa Water.

In much of the rest of the state, urban water use has actually ticked up in comparison to this time of year in 2020, according to a CalMatters analysis.

Burke tells me that more broadly, the city’s “aggressive water conservation program” over the years has paid off.

While Santa Rosa’s population has grown by roughly 50% since 1990 to an estimated 178,000 residents, there has been there’s been a 44% water use reduction in gallons per capita per day and a 14% reduction in water use overall, according to department data.

But even with these gains, the stakes remain high.

California is in its third year of drought, and the accelerating effects of climate change won’t make the future any easier. Even though we’re just wrapping up March, 2022 has already shattered a record: the driest first three months of a year in the state’s recorded history. Sonoma and Mendocino counties are in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Marin, Napa and Lake counties are mostly classified as being in severe drought.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community. Our customers have a very strong water efficiency ethic,” Burke tells me. At the same time, “we know the drought is still here, and we need our customers to continue to really have that concentrated effort.”

For Santa Rosa residents, Burke’s top tip is to take advantage of the WaterSmart Portal (srcity.org/3607/My-Water-Usage), launched last year, which allows customers to track daily to monthly water use and create customize high usage notifications among other tools. Second is finding and fixing any water leaks.

“They have a big impact on water usage,” she tells me. Santa Rosa Water can come out to residents’ properties to do a water audit upon request.

That’s just one example of the type of water conservation incentives on offer by local authorities to residents in many communities.

“Call your local water supplier or go on their website because there are rebates and programs available to help conserve water and save money,” Sherwood says. “I think it’s one of the most important things someone can do.”

Santa Rosa residential and commercial rebate options include cost offsets for switching to low water landscape plants, money or water bill credit for pool covers or even removal, free water smart devices like efficient shower heads and hose nozzles, discounts for new qualifying washing machines and gray water system rebates.

You can see a full list of options at srcity.org/834/Rebates-Free-Services or call 707- 543-3985, and more indoor and outdoor water conservation tips can be found at srcity.org/Drought.

The Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership also has a directory of programs and rebates and other tools at savingwaterpartnership.org/programs-rebates.

For more freebies, Santa Rosa Water will be passing out drought kits at an Earth Day event on Saturday April 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Courthouse Square.

For Sonoma Water’s part, the agency has invested heavily in atmospheric river research to learn to better capture rainfall. That’s especially important because the contribution of snow melt to its water supplies is negligible.

The result is the innovative “Forecast Informed Reservoir Operations” system that Sonoma Water has been testing and rolling out at Lake Mendocino with promising results.

“It’s made a huge difference in how we manage our reservoirs,” Sherwood tells me.

Sonoma Water sources all its water locally mostly from groundwater and then from the Russian River and Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, rather than, say, importing from state and federal water projects.

For now, Newsom stopped short of setting statewide water rationing or conservation targets. The executive order does cut red tape to enable vulnerable communities easier access to emergency water supplies and expedited approvals for certain fish and wildlife protections.

Newsom also asked the State Water Resources Control Board to weigh banning any watering of decorative grass (excepting residential or recreational contexts like sports fields.)

