Dutch man dies after being hit by scooter rider in San Francisco, police say

A 55-year-old man from the Netherlands died in a San Francisco hospital on July 14, six days after being hit by a scooter rider and seriously injured on Market Street, officials said.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Frans Alst.

Alst worked for KLM Airlines and was in San Francisco for work with colleagues when he was hit by the electric scooter, according to De Telegraaf, a Dutch news site.

Alst was on foot when he was "struck by" an individual riding a scooter at Market and 5th streets just before 11 a.m. on July 8, the San Francisco Police Department said. The scooter was the type "you stand on," SFPD specified. The department did not provide any details on the circumstances of the collision.

First responders rushed to the scene and took Alst to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said. De Telegraaf reported that Alst had a serious head injury. Alst died due to the injuries.

The scooter rider stayed on scene and SFPD said an arrest has not been made.

KLM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.